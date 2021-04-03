M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $264,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP opened at $31.13 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $32.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.