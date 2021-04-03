Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

MAIN opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,672,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

