Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 512.0% during the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 378,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 316,900 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,394,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $161.98. 7,105,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,877,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average of $171.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.70 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

