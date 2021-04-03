Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $1.72 Million in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period.

BATS ITA traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $104.44. The company had a trading volume of 156,848 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.24.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

