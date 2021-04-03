Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.63. The stock had a trading volume of 208,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,677. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.97. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $157.46 and a 52-week high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

