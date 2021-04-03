Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,807 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 319,736 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.99. 2,211,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,204. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $105.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.18.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

