Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,508,000 after buying an additional 748,232 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,294,000 after acquiring an additional 527,610 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 328,782 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 423.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after acquiring an additional 234,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,210,000.

VT traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $98.57. 2,552,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.54. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

