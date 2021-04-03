Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $3.63 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $743,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 817,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,988,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 271,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.93. 1,563,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,642. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $56.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.