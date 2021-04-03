Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital Southwest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

CSWC opened at $22.41 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $445.24 million, a P/E ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.01%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

