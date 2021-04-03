Mariner LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised their target price on Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.51.

CGC stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

