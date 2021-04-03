Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marker Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter L. Hoang acquired 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 332,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Vera acquired 571,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,564,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,852.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,142,855 shares of company stock worth $14,249,996 over the last three months. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

