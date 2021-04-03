Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $298.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post sales of $298.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $302.64 million. Masimo posted sales of $269.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $431,837.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,196,442.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,576 shares of company stock worth $5,762,822 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $233.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.92. Masimo has a twelve month low of $176.01 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

