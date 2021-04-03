Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $35.95

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.95, but opened at $37.80. Materialise shares last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 8,591 shares.

Several analysts have commented on MTLS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -449.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

