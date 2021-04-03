Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Monday, February 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

