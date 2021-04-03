McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 225.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $81.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.