MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDJM stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of MDJM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ:MDJH opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. MDJM has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.85.

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as real estate marketing and planning, real estate agency services, and advertising planning services.

