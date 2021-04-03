MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Short Interest Up 36.4% in March

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 880,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediciNova during the first quarter worth $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

