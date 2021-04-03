Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $874,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MRNA opened at $132.55 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $189.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.82, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

