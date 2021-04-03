MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 20,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,478,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGI shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $576.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

