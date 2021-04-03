Monolith (TKN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $17,423.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Monolith has traded up 20% against the dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $12.36 million and approximately $17,423.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00052328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.25 or 0.00675656 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00027581 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

