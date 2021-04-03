Morgan Stanley Acquires 965,567 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 172.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 965,567 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Omnicom Group worth $95,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,316.2% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 141,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 131,230 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.