Morgan Stanley Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $75.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.40.

NYSE:UBER opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

