Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $92,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $111.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.45. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $113.22.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,654 shares of company stock worth $1,089,651 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

