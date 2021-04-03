Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,386,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $86,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 413.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

