Morgan Stanley Has $101.18 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $101,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Shares of ED stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

