MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Sells $53,991,509.77 in Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $35.15 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,093,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.