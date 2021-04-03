MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Holdings Increased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after acquiring an additional 372,059 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 286,397 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 114,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 67,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,799.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

MSM stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.11 and a 12 month high of $92.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.84.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.