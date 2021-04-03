Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MRAAY stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. Murata Manufacturing has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $26.59.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.