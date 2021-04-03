National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $81.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. Analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in National Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 832,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 322,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in National Bank by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

