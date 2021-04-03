National Bankshares Reiterates “C$12.00” Price Target for Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.13 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$8.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of C$441.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$94,525.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at C$261,328.43. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $35,049 in the last ninety days.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

