National Pension Service Has $34.85 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Ameriprise Financial worth $34,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.27.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $235.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.72. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $236.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

