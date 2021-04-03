Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,200 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the February 28th total of 1,419,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,340,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of Netlist stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $555,717.15. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NLST opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 0.27. Netlist has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netlist will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

