Neural Protocol (NRP) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $72,331.19 and approximately $1,759.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Neural Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neural Protocol Profile

Neural Protocol is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

