Neutrino Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.01 or 0.00140867 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000694 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.