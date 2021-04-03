Nordson Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Nordson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDSN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.67.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $202.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nordson has a 52 week low of $120.91 and a 52 week high of $216.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

