Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

NOC stock opened at $322.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $357.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

