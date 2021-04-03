Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.02). Novavax posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 356.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of $25.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.81 to $27.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $32.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.27 to $44.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

In other Novavax news, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $883,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,201.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,333,050. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,183,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novavax by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $62,300,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Novavax by 497.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.82. 1,985,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,635. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

