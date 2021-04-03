NPCoin (NPC) One Day Volume Tops $814.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 37.8% against the dollar. NPCoin has a market cap of $172,909.74 and $814.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

