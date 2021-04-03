Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Position Lifted by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 75,422 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $341,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $55,991.25. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,924. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUS stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.