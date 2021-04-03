NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.05.

NCNA opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. NuCana has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 99,647 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NuCana by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 209,368 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 207,220 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,319,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 269,800 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

