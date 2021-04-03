Nuggets (NUG) Achieves Market Cap of $2.25 Million

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $10,856.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nuggets has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00073102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.09 or 0.00301820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.09 or 0.00746562 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00089130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00027054 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

