Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 35,824 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Apr 3rd, 2021

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,824 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Graco worth $41,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Graco by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Graco by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 83,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

