Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 884 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 553,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $40,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,559,000 after acquiring an additional 173,068 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,971,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,472,000 after acquiring an additional 463,123 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,860.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 743,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,830,000 after acquiring an additional 705,341 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 92,018 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,788,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

SXT opened at $79.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.96. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

In related news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

