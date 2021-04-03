Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.32). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

NYSE:OSH opened at $56.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $323,311.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 549,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,124,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,453,061 shares of company stock worth $403,833,758. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

