Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Head to Head Contrast

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and SANUWAVE Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics $3.28 million 9.07 -$23.68 million N/A N/A SANUWAVE Health $1.03 million 77.22 -$10.43 million N/A N/A

SANUWAVE Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obalon Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics -688.07% -159.14% -97.30% SANUWAVE Health -613.99% N/A -145.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Obalon Therapeutics and SANUWAVE Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

SANUWAVE Health has a consensus target price of $0.34, indicating a potential upside of 105.87%. Given SANUWAVE Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SANUWAVE Health is more favorable than Obalon Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SANUWAVE Health beats Obalon Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated. The company was founded on January 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device that has completed its Phase III clinical studies for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

