Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $30.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

NYSE OXY opened at $27.38 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

