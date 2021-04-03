Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $432.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to announce sales of $432.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $426.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $441.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $536.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $424.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 807,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,180. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.