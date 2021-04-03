Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.68% of Oconee Federal Financial worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Oconee Federal Financial stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $150.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Oconee Federal Financial news, EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $48,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

