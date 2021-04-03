Oddz Trading 8.9% Lower This Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Oddz has a market cap of $18.14 million and $837,419.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003383 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00073142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.00302406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.18 or 0.00746321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00088886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00027155 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

