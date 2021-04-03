Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) PT Raised to $26.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.37. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $13,207,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 236,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

